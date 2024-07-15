Broadcasters Announced for 2024 NECBL All-Star Game

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - Ocean State's Aidan Garvey, Sanford's Justin Ciavolella and Danbury's Max Wallace have been named as the 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game broadcasters, selected by their broadcasting peers and representatives from the front office.

The three broadcasters will form the first ever three-man team, taking their talents to the iconic Muzzy Field on Sunday, where they will cover all the events and festivities, beginning at 2:45 PM with the Home Run Derby.

At 5:00 PM, the trio will come together in the booth for the call of the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

A rising senior at the University of Rhode Island, Garvey has plenty of involvement around campus within the media. A double-major in sports media and communications studies, Garvey calls numerous games for URI on ESPN+, is the sports director at WRIU 90.3 FM and is also a staff writer for the Good Five Cent Cigar Newspaper.

This spring, Garvey traveled to Brooklyn, New York with URI's student radio station to provide coverage of the 2024 Atlantic-10 Men's Basketball Tournament. This summer with the NECBL and the Ocean State Waves is Garvey's first internship.

Cialovello is a rising senior at Penn State and is majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies. Cialovello is the student general manager of Penn State CommRadio, executive producer of Penn State Sports Night and After the Whistle.

Cialovello has called 12 different varsity sports at Penn State for CommRadio and Big Ten Plus, including Penn State Football's whiteout game against Iowa in 2023 and a Penn State Basketball game at Madison Square Garden. Cialovello is back for his second season with the Mainers.

Wallace is going into his junior year at Elon University. A journalism major with a statistics minor, Wallace is a member of Elon's student-run sports broadcasting media Elon Sports Vision and is the sports director for Elon's radio station WSOE 89.3. Wallace was a part of the ESPN Kidcast in 2022, where he delivered play-by-play for the game and got a live interview with commissioner Rob Manfred and Red Sox outfielder, Alex Verdugo. Wallace is returning for his second summer with the Danbury Westerners, where he was the producer/director last season.

The 2024 All-Star Game will be live on ESPN+ and the Home Run Derby will be broadcast live on the NECBL Network free-of-charge, powered by HudlTV.

