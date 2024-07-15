Curley Selected as Mainers Fan Vote Nominee

SANFORD, Maine - With four Sanford Mainers already on their way to Bristol, Connecticut on Sunday, July 21 for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game, Mainers fans have the chance to send one more, and one of their own, through the Fan Vote.

T.J. Curley (Stonehill), a Sanford native, is the Mainers' representative in the 2024 NECBL Fan Vote, which offers fans the opportunity to vote one additional player onto this year's roster.

Curley has pitched eight times for his hometown team this summer. The right-handed pitcher has pitched to a 2-1 record and 4.50 ERA in 16 innings of work while striking out 20 batters.

"First and foremost, T.J. is a tremendously high character individual," Sanford manager Nic Lops said of Curley. "On the field, he's been dominant for us at times. He has made a couple of spot starts for us, he has come in during high-leverage situations and he does good for us no matter what."

After appearing in nine games at Mount St. Mary's during his freshman campaign, the 6-foot-2 pitcher started his summer by allowing just one run over his first six appearances that spanned 12 innings. Over those first 12 innings, Curley struck out 18 batters including two four-strikeout performances.

Curley is looking to join fellow Mainers C.J. Willis (Quinnipiac), Colin Barczi (Vanderbilt), Devan Bade (Binghamton) and Connor Ball (Alabama) on the East Division roster for Sunday's All-Star Game at Muzzy Field.

"I know this is really special for T.J.," Lops said of Curley's nomination. "I know T.J. would be honored to have the backing and support from his hometown. Regardless of the result, I'm happy for the success he's had this summer and excited for what's to come."

To vote and for more information regarding the 2024 NECBL All-Star Fan Vote, visit vote24.necbl.com between now and Thursday, July 18, at 11:59 p.m.

