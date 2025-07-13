Sanford Defeats Vermont 3-1

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers took down the Vermont Mountaineers this afternoon at Goodall Park by a score of 3-1. This evens the season series between the two at two wins each. The Mainers are now back to .500 at 15-15, while Vermont sits in last in the North division at 11-20.

The game was a pitchers duel through most of the afternoon. The Mainers got a quality start out of Fredo Mucciarone (UMass Lowell). The Massachusetts native tossed five innings of one-run ball while striking out seven. Mucciarone was backed up by Nic Melton (UNC Asheville), and Sam Mitchell (Alabama) out of the bullpen. The two combined to allow no hits and no runs, across two innings of work each.

The Mainers bats didn't come alive until the sixth when Brendan Sencaj (Bentley) homered to left-field to make it 1-1. It was the first time a Mainer was able to clear the left-field wall this summer.

Sanford was finally able to get to the Vermont bullpen in the seventh. The Mountaineers allowed multiple free passes and made a crucial error that allowed the Mainers to score two more runs to make it 3-1.

Sanford is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to White River Junction V.T. to take on the Upper Valley Nighthawks.







