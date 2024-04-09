Series Preview: Round One against Fayetteville

April 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are gearing up to face off against the Fayetteville Marksmen in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs.

The Havoc will be looking to improve upon their regular season record against the Marksmen, having gone 2-4-1 overall, with a 0-3-1 record on the road and a 2-1-0 record at home.

Key players to watch for the Havoc include Dylan Stewart, who led the team in points against the Marksmen during the regular season with three goals and six assists, totaling nine points. Not far behind is Buster Larsson, who was acquired from Fayetteville in December, and contributed three goals and five assists. Additionally, ten Havoc players recorded multi-point games against the Marksmen, showcasing the team's depth and offensive capabilities.

"Even if our record isn't the best against them, we've played well against them." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "I've really liked our games against Fayetteville, we just need to find a way to lock it down."

Last season, the Havoc also started their playoff journey at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center against the Knoxville Ice Bears. However, this is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Havoc won't have home-ice advantage to start the playoffs.

"We've had an amazing advantage playing at the VBC all season. Even if our home games won't be at the VBC until the finals, we need to take advantage of the home ice games we have with the fans." said forward Robbie Fisher, "The mentality in this group is that if we're playing the right way, there's not a team that can beat us in a three-game series."

The puck drops at 7:30 PM at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. You can see the entire schedule below:

Game One: Wednesday, April 10th, 7:30 PM CST

Venue: Huntsville Ice Sports Center, Huntsville, AL

Game Two: Friday, April 12th, 7:00 PM EST

Venue: Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

Game Three (if necessary): Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM EST

Venue: Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

