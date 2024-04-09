Rivermen Set for First Round Matchup with Pensacola this Week

April 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The second-seeded Peoria Rivermen are getting set this week for their first-round matchup with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a best-of-three series in the first round of the SPHL Playoffs.

THE DETAILS

They clinched the second seed in the post-season this year and will play the Pensacola Ice Flyers in Pensacola for Game One on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:05 pm. After the first game at the Pensacola Bay Center, the Rivermen will host Game Two at Carver Arena on Friday, April 12 at 7:15 pm. If necessary, Game Three will also be at Carver Arena on Saturday, April 13 at 7:15 pm.

WHY IT MATTERS

This will be the third consecutive post-season meeting between Peoria in the first round of the playoffs. Peoria won last year's first-round series two games to none and again in 2022's first-round matchup two games to one. The Rivermen are 4-4-0 against Pensacola in the playoffs and have won two of their three post-season series matchups.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off of a split on a home-and-home with the Quad City Storm in their final weekend of the regular season. Peoria fell 4-3 in Moline on Friday before defeating the Storm 2-1 in the regular season finale at Carver Arena.

WHO'S HOT?

Forward Alec Hagaman netted four points in the final weekend of the regular season (one goal, three assists) which included the game-winner on Saturday. Hagaman was involved in four of Peoria's five goals against the Storm this past weekend.

SCOUTING THE ICE FLYERS

The Ice Flyers are coming off of a sweep at the hands of the Fayetteville Marksmen. Pensacola finished 1-3-1 in their last five games. Ivan Bonderenko leads the Ice Flyers with 51 points on the year, followed closely by Garrett Milan with 50. Joseph Widmar, whom Pensacola acquired in early January, was placed on team suspension before the conclusion of the regular season. His loss robs the Ice Flyers of another 50-point goal-scorer.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.