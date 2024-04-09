SPHL Names Ryan Kenny Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL announced Ryan Kenny as the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week Tuesday.

Kenny, 24, finished the weekend with 2 wins and 1 shutout against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, making 65 saves on 67 shots against in the series.

In his first SPHL season, Kenny leads the league in save percentage with a .929 and has a third-ranked 2.38 goals against average in 32 games. The shutout Saturday was his second of the campaign.

Catch Kenny and the Fayetteville Marksmen in action as they take on the Huntsville Havoc in Game 1 of a Best-of-3, first round playoff series beginning Wednesday in Huntsville at 8:30PM. The two teams will meet for Game 2 in Fayetteville on Friday, April 12 at 7PM.

