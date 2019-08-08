Series Opener Postponed Due to Wet Grounds

Ogden, UT - Due to unplayable field conditions following a rainstorm, tonight's game between the Idaho Falls Chukars and the Ogden Raptors has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 5:30 PM. The game broadcast will air beginning at 5:15 PM.

This is the first time that the Raptors have had a home game rained out since 2016. On July 13th, the Chukars and Raptors were suspended due to rain in the top of the sixth inning and that game was eventually called with the Raptors winning 2-0. This is also the first time the Chukars have rained out on the road in a city other than Great Falls.

