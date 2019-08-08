Diamondbacks Promote Canzone, Peguero to Hillsboro

August 8, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MT - The Arizona Diamondbacks sent OF Dominic Canzone and SS Liover Peguero to Hillsboro (A-short) Thursday morning, the organization announced. The Osprey add right-hander Alex Valdez from the Arizona League.

Canzone joined the Osprey from the AZL at the beginning of July. In 25 games, the 8th round draft pick averaged a .299 at the plate with the Osprey, striking out only 13 times in 97 at-bats. Canzone knocked 13 doubles and five home runs, slugging a .608.

Peguero began the season with the Osprey, following spending last year in the Arizona League. In 38 games, Peguero's batting average was one of the best in the Pioneer League, earning a starting spot on the 2019 All-Star Team with a .364 average. Shining defensively, as well, the Diamondbacks' prospect ranked 16th in the organization from MLB Pipeline's mid-season re-rankings. In 38 games, Peguero's 52 hits and 27 RBIs both led a well-rounded Osprey offense through the all-star break.

RHP Alex Valdez heads north from the Arizona League to join the Osprey, kicking off the other half of the all-star break. Valdez began 2018 in the Dominican Summer League before being promoted to the Diamondbacks' club in the Arizona League. In 13 appearances in the AZL, Valdez struck out 39 batters in 42.0 innings, giving up 27 earned runs.

The Osprey begin an eight-game road stand Thursday night, beginning with a four-game series in Orem. First pitch between the Owlz and Osprey is scheduled for 7:05pm at UCCU Ballpark. All road Osprey games can be streamed through 102.9 ESPN Missoula on the TuneIn/First Pitch app.

Missoula returns to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Friday, August 16, against the Great Falls Voyagers for Jacks Pub Happy Hour, with $2 Mystery Beer on tap, and $3 micro brews from 4-7.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.