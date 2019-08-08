Mustangs Open Series with 4-2 Win over Vibes

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs (7-3, 22-26) returned home after a long road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-6, 21-27) in front of 2,815 at Dehler Park.

All of Billings' scoring came inside the first three innings with Quin Cotton's fingerprints all over their offense. Cotton doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored later on a fielder's choice. He then hit a two-run home run in the second to open up the Billings lead to 3-0. Cotton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Noah Davis threw four solid innings in the start, giving up one run on four hits, walking two and striking out four, but would receive no decision after a 30-minute rain delay ended his night on the mound.

The Vibes' offense was paced by Carlos Rodriguez who went 4-for-5, scoring both of the Vibes' runs.

Ian Koch (1-0) and Francis Peguero combined to allow just one run out of the bullpen over a five-inning span. Koch set a career-high with his 3 1/3 innings of relief while Peguero recorded his third save of the season and struck out five batters for the second straight game.

The Mustangs and Vibes will play in game two of their four-game series Friday, Aug. 9. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT at Dehler Park.

