Mustangs Take Advantage of Gifted Runs as They Snap Streak

July 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (15-26) found their way back into the win column with some timely homeruns and some gifts from the Boise Hawks (24-17) in a 12-9 win on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The night began with a pregame Homerun Derby that saw the Mustangs sweep with a 10-5 win for A.J. Shaver over Cameron Dayton and a 6-1 victory for C.J. Colyer over Bryson Vaughn. The Mustangs improved to 3-1 in the season long tournament while the Hawks fell to 1-3.

The Mustangs then showed patience in the first inning as Hawks starter Jacob Hughes struggled with control. After a strikeout to lead off the game was followed by a Chase Hanson single, Hughes then hit Kyle Micklus and proceeded to walk the next three batters to drive in a pair of runs.

The Hawks responded with a run in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1 and the two teams each added a tally in the second.to make it 3-2 Mustangs.

After neither team scored in the third, Micklus launched his first professional homerun, a three-run shot, to give the Mustangs a 6-2 lead.

Boise scored a pair of their own in the bottom of the fourth to make it a two-run ballgame.

Billings was then gifted a couple more runs in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with a walk and two singles and then Blake McFadden entered the game and hit the first two men he faced in Micklus and Colyer to drive in two runs and give the Mustangs an 8-4 advantage.

The insurance runs proved to be needed as the Hawks got two right back in the sixth and another in the seventh to make it an 8-7 game.

Colyer added a pair of runs for the Mustangs with a two-run jack for his first professional homer in the eighth inning and once again the added runs were necessary as the Hawks scored a pair of their own in the bottom half.

The ninth inning started with the Mustangs clinging to a 10-9 lead, but Chase Hanson widened the gap with a two-out, two-run single to give BIllings some breathing room entering the bottom of the ninth.

Cole Chimenti, who allowed a pair of runs in the eighth, came back out for the ninth and after allowing a leadoff double, set down the next three in order to pick up the save and snap the Mustangs' losing streak at five.

Daniel Foster (4-1) earned the win as Jacob Hughes (0-1) took the loss and Chimenti (3) nailed down the save.

The two teams wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







