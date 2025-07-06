Mustangs Drop Finale in Boise

July 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (15-27) fell to the Boise Hawks (25-17) on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium as they dropped five of their six games on the Boise road trip.

A low scoring affair through the first two-thirds of the game, the only runs in the first six innings came when the Hawks scored three with two outs in the third. Max Jung-Goldberg hit a double with two away and after a wild pitch moved him to third, he scored on an RBI infield single by Taylor Darden. The very next hitter, Drew Woodcox, then smacked his second two-run homer in as many days to make it 3-0 Hawks.

The starters Julian Garcia of the Mustangs and Joe Skapinetz of the Hawks settled in from there and limited the opposing lineups through six.

The Mustangs would finally get on the board against Skapinetz in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Bodee Wright to make it 3-1.

A four-run inning was the response by the Hawks to open the lead to 7-1, but with the aide of three Hawks errors, the Mustangs scored five times in the eighth inning to pull within one. The big hit was a three-run single by Wright, giving him a four RBI game.

The Hawks had the last laugh, however, as they put up another four runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 11-6 and cruised to victory from there with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Skapinetz (1-0) earned the win in his professional debut while Julian Garcia (0-4) suffered the loss.

After an off day on Monday, the Mustangs will play host to the Glacier Range Riders to wrap up the first half of the season as they begin a twelve game homestand. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.