Sox Earns 5th Win on the Mound in 5-4 PaddleHeads' Victory

MISSOULA, MT - A walk and single put Missoula PaddleHeads southpaw Zach Lampton into a pressure cooker in the top of the 9th inning. The late inning reliever was on the mound protecting a 1-run advantage Saturdaty in game 2 of this 3 game set with the Glacier Range Riders. After falling short in a close battle Friday, Missoula was also in search of a win to even this series. The rookie would show poise in the 2 at-bats that followed to bring Missoula to the finish line.

The Florida International product would strike out consecutive hitters in the top of the 9th with the tying run in scoring position to help Missoula earn a 5-4 win Saturday over Glacier. Despite scoring the final 3 runs of the contest, the Range Riders would end up falling just short in the end. This also preserved a win on the mound for Matthew Sox who would turn in a very solid outing to earn his 5th win of the season.

The Range Riders would briefly grab an advantage in the top of the 3rd inning with second baseman Logan Beard bringing home a run on a sacrifice fly in the frame to make the score 1-0.

Beard would also get credit for an RBI for a plate appearance in the 7th. After falling behind, the PaddeHeads often would quickly rebut this effort to ensure the lead would be short lived.

An RBI single from Roberto Pena would deadlock the score in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Pena would score on a throwing error in a sequence that would follow soon after that point as Missoula jumped ahead by a tally of 2-1. Pena would finish the game 1-for-3 in his at-bats.

The PaddleHeads would have their best stretch of success in the bottom of the 4th with 6 consecutive batters reaching the bases. Missoula would bring their final 3 runs of the game home as a result. RBI singles from Mike Rosario, and Colby Wilkerson would send home the runs for Missoula to give them a 4-run cushion. Rosario, and Wilkerson would both finish 2-for-5 in the victory. Sox would successfully protect the lead in his time on the mound.

The right hander earned his 5th win this season tossing 6 innings while not allowing an earned run. Sox would strike out 6 in the outing while allowing just 3 hits. The former Boise Hawk leads

the team in wins this season. Furthermore, Sox is also tied for 2nd in the league in wins to this point in 2025.

Glacier would stay hot on the trail of Missoula coming down the stretch plating runs in the 7th, and 8th innings. RBI singles from Angel Mendoza, and TJ Clarkson would trim into the PaddleHeads lead in those innings making it a 1-run contest. Clarkson would finish 2-for-5 in his at-bats and Mendoza was 1-for-5. The Range Rider bullpen would also perform well.

The Glacier pen has not allowed a single run to cross the plate in this series in 7 '..." innings of work. Davis Pratt, Jacob Hasty, and Cam Cowan would get things done Saturday night in 4 '..." combined scoreless innings allowing just 1 hit while striking out 5. Lampton would hold the line down the stretch however on the flipside to get Missoula to the win column.

Lampton earned his 2nd save of the season for his efforts in 1 '..." innings to preserve a 1-run PaddleHeads win. Lampton would do so stranding the tying run in scoring position in both innings he appeared. As a result, Missoula set up a rubber match of this 3-game set on Sunday afternoon.

The PaddleHeads (30-11) will play in its final home game of the 1st half of the Pioneer League season Sunday in the series finale with the Range Riders (14-27). This is the 2nd time this season in which a 'Kids Free Sunday' will feature a rubber match between these 2 clubs in a series this season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. If you cannot make your way to the ballpark, listen in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







