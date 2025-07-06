Knockout Round Sends Glacier to Win Column Sunday

MISSOULA, MT - Action between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would be tight throughout on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a 3 game series. Both teams had leads in different stretches of the ballgame. However, neither team would hold a lead larger than a run at any point in the game. Both starting pitchers would do well to keep their respective team in the game as only 3 earned runs would score while either starter was in the game. As a result, the game would enter the bottom of the 9th with Missoula trailing by just 1 run. A rookie for the PaddleHeads would show to have a flair for the dramatic to ensure that would not remain to be the case.

Colby Wilkerson would step to the plate in the bottom of the 9th with the tying run at 2nd base.

The second baseman would come through in the situation with a single to left field bringing the tying run to the plate. Glacier would avoid trouble through the rest of the frame however as these teams would be tied at 3 after regulation. This would mean a 'Knockout Round' would decide a winner. For the 2nd time this season, Glacier would have an advantage in this scenario thanks to Xavier Casserilla in the first round to claim the victory.

The PaddleHeads would be the first to draw blood in the early going as Adam Fogel knocked in a run with a single to left field to make the score 1-0. Luke Schafer would stiffen on the mound from this point in what would be a solid outing the rest of the way for Glacier. The Range Riders would also ensure the lead would be short lived. Fogel would finish 2-for-4 in his at-bats.

Second baseman JT Maybry would knot things up at a run apiece with a double down the left field line in the top of the 2nd to give Glacier a quick rebuttal. Maybry would finish the afternoon 2-for-4. Pitching would then tell the tale on both sides of the equation as both starters would toss well in their outings.

Brendan Beard matched the effort of Schafer in 6 innings of work allowing just 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 7 batters. Schafer would allow 2 runs (1 earned) in his 6 innings pitched as both starters received no decisions. The PaddleHeads would draw level in the former Hawk's final inning on the mound. Schafer would do well to avoid a big inning in the scenario.

An infield single in the bottom of the 6th would bring Missoula into a tie with Glacier at 2 with one out in the frame. Schafer would induce a double play soon after however in a bases loaded jam to keep the game tied at 2 heading to the final 3 innings. One swing early in the 7th would also put Glacier right back in front.

A lead off home run from first baseman Jack Lynch would put the Range Riders back on top 3-2 in the top of the 7th inning. The former Voyager finished 1-for-4 in the ballgame. The PaddleHeads would only allow 2 hits the rest of the way however ensuring Missoula stayed within striking distance. A scenario in the bottom of the 9th playing in Glacier's favor also played a role in the game going to a knockout round.

After Wilkerson's game-tying single, Fogel would have a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 9th with the tying run at 2nd base. The left fielder would sharply hit a ground ball toward the mound. The ball would glance off of the leg of pitcher Rayne Supple and ricochet to the left of the mound. Instead of heading potentially toward center field, Supple would manage to recover and throw out Fogel on an extremely close play at first base. This would prove to be a serendipitous bounce for Glacier as the Range Riders would find success in the knockout round that followed.

The PaddleHeads (30-12) will finish out the first half of the Pioneer League season on the road squaring off with the Ogden Raptors (23-18) to open a 6-game series on Tuesday night.

Missoula opens the week in line for a postseason berth as one of the top 2 teams in the standings. Missoula holds a 2 game advantage over their closest competitor the Yuba Sutter Highwheelers (28-14). First pitch from Lindquest Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







