Osprey and Owlz Postponed, Will Play Two Friday

OREM, UT - Inclement weather kept Missoula and Orem from starting their four-game series Thursday night, setting up a busy Friday night. The O's and Owlz intend to play two games on Friday, continuing Thursday's game at 5 PM in the top of the 3rd .

Game two will follow up Thursday's continuation, and is only slated for seven innings. The Owlz quickly got off to a lead, with SS Jeremiah Jackson homering for the 15th time this season.

The 1-0 score rolls over to Fridays' first game, which resumes in the top of the 3rd .

First pitch between the Owlz and Osprey is scheduled for 5 PM at UCCU Ballpark. All road Osprey games can be streamed through 102.9 ESPN Missoula on the TuneIn/First Pitch app.

Missoula returns to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Friday, August 16, against the Great Falls Voyagers for Jacks Pub Happy Hour, with $2 Mystery Beer on tap, and $3 micro brews from 4-7.

