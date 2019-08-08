Osprey and Owlz Postponed, Will Play Two Friday
August 8, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release
OREM, UT - Inclement weather kept Missoula and Orem from starting their four-game series Thursday night, setting up a busy Friday night. The O's and Owlz intend to play two games on Friday, continuing Thursday's game at 5 PM in the top of the 3rd .
Game two will follow up Thursday's continuation, and is only slated for seven innings. The Owlz quickly got off to a lead, with SS Jeremiah Jackson homering for the 15th time this season.
The 1-0 score rolls over to Fridays' first game, which resumes in the top of the 3rd .
First pitch between the Owlz and Osprey is scheduled for 5 PM at UCCU Ballpark. All road Osprey games can be streamed through 102.9 ESPN Missoula on the TuneIn/First Pitch app.
Missoula returns to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Friday, August 16, against the Great Falls Voyagers for Jacks Pub Happy Hour, with $2 Mystery Beer on tap, and $3 micro brews from 4-7.
All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.
