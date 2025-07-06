Series Loss For Wenatchee
July 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Wenatchee AppleSox lose their 2nd series in a row after a 12-3 loss in game 2 of a 3-game series to the Kelowna Falcons.
In the top of the 7th, Phillip Cheong knocked in the AppleSox's first run making it 12-1. They added another run by an RBI single from Camden Bates to decrease the deficit to 12-2. Ethan Thomas wrapped up the scoring with another RBI single ending the game at 12-3.
Karsten Sweum started the game tossing 1 inning with 2 hits, 3 unearned runs, and 3 walks.
Aidan Gonzalez, Aaron Platner, and Owen Firestone came in relief; in total, throwing 5 innings with 6 earned runs, 9 hits, and 4 walks. Christian Garcia closed the game, taking the loss, with 2 innings, 3 hits and 0 runs.
The AppleSox bullpen only earned 6 of the 12 runs, the rest coming off the defense's 5 errors.
The 'Sox struggled to bring baserunners across, leaving 12 men on base.
With Saturday's loss, Wenatchee (0-2) falls to last place in the North Division.
The AppleSox look to end the series off with a win before their next set of games against Kamloops.
