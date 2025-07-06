Knights Take Series over Pippins

July 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







WALLA WALLA, Washington - Walla Walla Sweets pitchers Ben Reimers, Issac Hallam, Jared Glenn and Trevor Stowe combined for a dominant night on the pitcher's mound, holding the Yakima Valley Pippins to just one hit in Saturday's 5-1 victory for the Sweets.

The Pippins struck out 16 times to extend the losing streak to nine games.

Walla Walla scored twice in the fifth inning to tack on some insurance to a one-run game. Pippins' starter Trevor Kaiser allowed a single to Andrew Demianew but got the first out of the inning on a fielder's choice, forcing Demianew to trade places at first base with Cole Rogers. Fisher then walked Sweets leadoff batter Landon Young, leading to Kaiser's exit from the contest.

Evan Ellis entered in relief and immediately allowed a two-RBI double to Nate Stiveson, scoring both inherited runners, making the score 4-1. To get out of the inning, Cole Hansen threw out two runners attempting to steal a base. Stiveson was nabbed trying to take third base on a walk to Dominic Cadiz, and Cadiz was thrown out a few pitches later trying to swipe second base.

Walla Walla tacked on runs in the first, third, and sixth innings to help seal the win. In the sixth inning, Ellis walked four batters, the fourth and final with the bases loaded to Rogers, scoring Nikhil Beasley to make the score 5-1.

Pearson Pollard threw the final two innings of the game for Yakima Valley and kept the Sweets off the board. Facing the top of the Walla Walla order, Pollard struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth, Pollard hit the leadoff batter Tanner Kern but induced a popout and a flyout before striking out his fourth batter of the night, Zane Bidwell.

Yakima Valley's lone run and lone hit came in the top of the third inning. Ethan Hogan drew a two-out walk and Gage Reeser reached safely on an error by Sweets third baseman Jacob Talbot. Hansen hit next and grooved a ball into the gap to drive home Hogan from second base, tying the game 1-1.

Jared Glenn earned the win for the Sweets, improving to 1-0 this season. Trevor Kaiser suffers the loss and drops to 0-5 on the mound this season.

Yakima Valley is now 7-22 this summer and 0-2 in the second half of the regular season. Walla Walla improved to 16-13 this season and 2-0 in the second half after back-to-back wins against its sibling rival.

The ninth and final game of the "Battle of the Basin" will determine the rivalry series' winner. The winner of Sunday's contest will be the first winner of the "Battle of the Basin" since the series officially began in the 2022 season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.







