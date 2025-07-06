Cats Drop Series Finale to Raptors

July 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

RIDGEFIELD, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats' win streak was snapped at five games Sunday Afternoon by the Ridgefield Raptors, who came out on top with a 7-2 win.

The visitors got on the board first when Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Logan Rumberg (George Mason) started his fourth game of the season and was perfect through three innings, retiring nine straight batters to start the game. He ran into trouble the second time through the Raptors' order when Taylor Takata and Jackson Waller hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up 1-1.

Rumberg struck out the next two batters, but with two outs, Christian-Mateo Hoffman hit a two-run home run to make it 3-1 and give the hosts their first lead of the series. Rumberg completed four innings, giving up three runs on four hits, while striking out a season-high seven batters.

Andrew Carter (TCU) pitched the final four innings of the game for the HarbourCats and gave up a pair of runs in the sixth inning, then a two-run home run in the eighth to the Raptors' danger man, Noah Karliner, his 12th of the season.

Dillon Lopez (St Mary's) scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning. Ryan McClaskey pitched the final two innings for the Raptors to close out the 7-2 victory.

JC Allen (UC San Diego) and Curtis McKay (Niagara) had a pair of hits each, while Jack Johnson (Baylor) extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a second-inning double.

