Series Finale Ends in Late Inning Excitement

September 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The ballgame was a tight one. The teams were tied at a run apiece heading into the ninth inning and then the runs started coming in. A huge double from Jake Rucker drove in the tie-breaking run and the Wind Surge would hold off a Hooks rally. The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by the score of 3-2 and the series ends with four games going to the Hooks and two games to the Surge.

The first run of the ballgame came in the bottom of the third inning. The Hooks scored a run off a Will Wagner RBI double. Wagner got himself caught stealing for the second out of the inning, and Surge relief pitcher Isaac Mattson struck out Colin Barber for out number three. The Hooks were limited to just one run in the inning.

Wichita tied the game up a few innings later in the top of the sixth. Alerick Soularie swung at the first pitch he saw and hit a leadoff solo home run. The ball flew over the left field wall and tied the game up at a run apiece.

The Wind Surge threatened to take the lead in the top of the eighth but could not capitalize on the opportunity. Yoyner Fajardo hit a two-out triple to put himself in scoring position at third, but the next batter Tanner Schobel flied out to center field to end the inning.

Alex Isola reached first base in the top of the ninth off a walk. Ben Ross was brought in to pinch run for him and then Seth Gray hit a single on a fly ball to right field to advance Ross to third. Jake Rucker got his third hit of the ballgame for an RBI double on a line drive that bounced off the left field wall. Willie Joe Garry Jr. added another run when he brought Gray home on a fly ball that dropped in right field.

Corpus Christi scored a run in the bottom of the ninth and threatened with the tying run on third. Surge closing pitcher Miguel Rodriguez struck out the final batter and ended the rally.

Jaylen Nowlin made his seventh start of the season for the Wind Surge. He pitched two and a third innings where he gave up one run off two hits. He did not record a strike out and walked two batters. Miguel Rodriguez was credited with the win, and his record improved to (3-1).

The Corpus Christi Hooks starting pitcher Valente Bellozo pitched four innings where he gave up only one hit and no runs. He struck out two batters and walked none.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (34-29, 62-69) and the Corpus Christi Hooks fall to (33-30, 66-66).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo extended his reached base streak to 25 consecutive games. The streak is the longest of any Wind Surge player this season.

BROADCAST: Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

RETURN TO RIVERFRONT: The Wind Surge head back home to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, September 12th to play game one of the final six-game home series this season. They will take on the Midland RockHounds and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.