Surge Strike Late in Hooks Home Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wichita rallied for two runs in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon, handing the Hooks a 3-2 setback in their 2023 Whataburger Field finale.

Both of the visitor's victories during the week were one-run affairs decided in the ninth.

Corpus Christi settled for a 4-2 mark against the Wind Surge, finishing its home slate at 37-31. With back-to-back series wins, the Hooks have prevailed in eight of their last 11 games.

Valente Bellozo delivered CC a fine start Sunday, blanking Wichita over four one-hit innings. Thanks to a caught stealing by his batterymate, C.J. Stubbs, as well as a 6-4-3 double play, Bellozo faced the minimum, throwing 32 of 44 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old from Mexicali, Mexico has permitted just one unearned run in his first three Double-A assignments, spanning 11.2 innings.

The Hooks supported Bellozo with one run, as Bryan Arias, who worked a lead-off walk in the third, came home on an RBI double by Will Wagner.

Relievers Isaac Mattson and Curtis Taylor slammed the door from the Wichita bullpen. The pair shackled CC to one hit and one walk against seven strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings, while at one point recording 13 consecutive outs.

Ray Gaither stranded a two-out double in the fifth.

In the wake of a home run to start the sixth, Aaron Brown kept the Wind Surge at bay in the seventh and eighth.

Wichita snapped the stalemate with three hits an a walk in the ninth.

Joran Brewer and J.C. Correa gave the Hooks life in the home half. After recording base hits, the two engineered a double steal, prompting a wild throw from the catcher that allowed Brewer to score. With Correa at third, Miguel Rodriguez recorded back-to-back strikeouts to thwart the threat.

