Riders Blow Out Naturals In Final Home Game

FRISCO, Texas - Nick Krauth struck out eight batters in 7.1 sterling innings, Keyber Rodriguez homered on the first pitch of the first inning, Wyatt Langford went 2-for-4 and the Frisco RoughRiders ran away for an 11-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday in the final game at Riders Field this season.

Krauth (5-10) allowed just two runs and five hits in his start. The right-hander used 94 pitches to get through 7.1 innings with eight strikeouts, all season highs. He became the first RoughRiders (31-32, 62-69) starting pitcher to last more than seven innings this year. Krauth walked just one batter on the night and one of the two runs charged against him scored after he left the game in the eighth.

Langford had a double, a single and a walk to finish out his first week of Double-A baseball. In his first series, he went 6-for-20 with two doubles, six walks and four RBIs.

Frisco was playing its first game since being eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday. On the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, Rodriguez homered to left field. Frisco then had three innings with at least three runs scored to cement the wire-to-wire victory. Each of those innings including a two-run double, coming from Langford, Devin Hurdle and Chris Seise.

Hurdle made his Double-A debut for Frisco on Sunday and went 3-for-5 with a two-run double. The 2023 product of the University of Nebraska Omaha added an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Frainyer Chavez went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kellen Strahm chipped in a 2-for-4 night with a walk and two runs. Liam Hicks doubled and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Rodriguez followed his home run with two walks.

Robby Ahlstrom was the only reliever for Frisco on Sunday, tossing the final 1.2 innings with one hit and no runs allowed.

Northwest Arkansas (31-31, 60-71) still won the series, four games to two. Noah Cameron (3-10) took the loss with four earned runs in five innings.

Sunday's game concludes the home slate for Frisco in 2023. The RoughRiders take the road to Amarillo on Tuesday, Sept. 12th at 6:35 p.m. to start the final series of the year. That six-game series spans from Tuesday through Sunday, facing the current first-place team in the Texas League South Division.

