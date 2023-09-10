Drillers Fall in Extras to Extend Losing Streak to 9

September 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Springfield, MO - Th The Tulsa Drillers reached a feat that has not been touched in over 20 years. On Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals defeated Tulsa 4-3 in extra innings to hand the Drillers their ninth consecutive loss. It has been since the 2002 season since Tulsa has lost nine consecutive games.

The result also marked the first time the Drillers have been swept in a six-game series since that format began in 2021.

Tulsa scored the first run for the fourth time in the series in the third inning of Sunday's finale. With two outs and a runner at first base, Austin Gauthier singled down the first base line to score Ismael Alcantara.

In the bottom of the third, following a double and a stolen base, Arquimedes Gamboa singled to right to score Victor Scott II and tie the game at 1-1.

Gauthier and Alcantara connected to put the Drillers back in front in the fifth inning. Gauthier singled to right to score Alcantara from second base to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

Tulsa starting pitcher Kendall Williams exited the game in line for the win with two outs in the sixth inning. Williams allowed one run, issued just two walks and struck out four in his seventh start for Tulsa.

In the seventh, the duo of Gamboa and Scott II combined to tie the game. Similar to how Springfield scored in the third inning, Scott II singled and stole second base. Gamboa singled to score Scott II, bringing the score to 2-2.

The Drillers managed to score the placed runner in extra innings when a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error plated Tulsa's fourth run.

Drillers pitcher Kevin Gowdy began the Cardinals half of the tenth by issuing two walks that loaded the bases. Chandler Redmond matched Tulsa's run by tying the game with a sacrifice fly. Gowdy struck out the next batter before Manager Juan Apodaca turned to Ryan Sublette out of the bullpen. The first batter Sublette faced singled down the third base line to score the winning run.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*Tulsa hitters did not draw a walk in the game and struck out 13 times.

*Gowdy was charged with the loss. It was his first this season with the Drillers.

*It has been over 20 years since the Drillers have lost nine straight games. In 2002, the Drillers lost nine straight games from August 24 through September 1.

*The Drillers have been outscored 23-60 in their nine-game losing streak. They have scored more than three runs in just one game of the streak.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field to begin the final home stand of the 2023 season against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Corpus Christi- LHP Julio Robaina (8-6, 3.51 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (3-6, 4.64 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.