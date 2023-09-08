September 8, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 8, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LATE-INNING RALLY FALLS SHORT The Portland Sea Dogs (28-31, 68-60) drop second-straight with 3-2 final to the Reading Fightin Phils (28-31, 55-71) on Wednesday night.A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. Marcus Lee Sang would put Reading on the board first with a two-run homer and the Fightin's led 2-0. Teel put Portland on the board in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to score Chase Meidroth who reached with a single of his own. A sacrifice fly to right field from Phillip Sikes would score Nathan Hickey to tie the game at two. Reading regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI double off the bat of Ethan Wilson would score Oliver Dunn. Despite having runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, the score stood 3-2.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, along with the Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, both made their Double-A debuts on Tuesday night in Reading. Teel has put Portland on the board in both of his first two games in Double-A. Both of his hits with Portland have been RBI singles in the seventh inning of both Tuesday and Wednesday's game.

SPEEDY SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs stole fourteen bases during last week's series with the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots currently lead the Eastern League with 225 while the Sea Dogs have 213 collectively which ranks second best across the Eastern League and Double-A.

ROSIER RUNS Corey Rosier currently leads the Sea Dogs in the category and stole his 49th bag this week against Reading. Steward Berroa trails him in second place with 43 on the season while Phillip Sikes is tied for third with Jasson Dominguez (37). Rosier stole four bags last series against Somerset and has has only been caught seven times total this season.

LUIS IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE LEAGUE Earlier this series, RHP Luis Guerrero was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Across 43 games and 49.2 innings with Portland this season, Guerrero posted 59 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .150 average against him. Guerrero totalled a 1.81 ERA while leading the league in saves (18). He ranks first in all of Double-A and third in all of minor league baseball in saves.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS Portland is currently tied with Reading for third place of the Northeast Divison, 6.5 games behind the first place Patriots. Binghamton is currently in second place, 0.5 game back.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 8, 1997 - Mark Kotsay homered and drove in four runs as the Sea Dogs beat Harrisburg, 5-1 to even the Eastern League Championship at a game apiece. Brian Meadows allowed a run in eight inning; fanning nine and Matt Mantei recorded the final three outs to earn the save. Kevin Millar also homered for Portland. The lone RBI for Harrisburg came by future Sea Dog Trace Coquillette.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his ninth start at the Double-A level. Gonzalez has faced the Fightin Phils once this season back on July 16th in Reading which also marked his Double-A debut. In that start, Gonzalez tossed 6.0 scorless innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out nine. He held the Fightins to a .190 average against him. Gonzalez last pitched on Spetember 2nd against the Somerset Patriots in Portland where he fired 6.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five. He has earned winning decisions in his last two starts.

