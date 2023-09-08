Flying Squirrels' Playoffs Tickets on Sale Now

RICHMOND, Va. - Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' potential home playoffs games are on sale now, the team announced on Friday.

The Flying Squirrels are currently leading a close race for the second spot from the Southwest Division in this year's Eastern League postseason.

If the team qualifies for the playoffs, they would play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Erie SeaWolves. Games 2 and 3 would be played in Erie.

Should the Flying Squirrels reach the Eastern League Championship Series, Game 1 would be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 would be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

First pitch for all potential home playoff games would be 6:35 p.m. All rounds of the Eastern League postseason are best-of-three series.

POTENTIAL PLAYOFF GAME DATES

Southwest Division Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Erie @ Richmond

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 21 - Richmond @ Erie

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Sept. 22 - Richmond @ Erie

Eastern League Championship Series

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 24 - Richmond @ Northeast Champion

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 26 - Northeast Champion @ Richmond

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Northeast Champion @ Richmond

In the event that any or all of the potential home playoff games are not played, fans who purchase tickets will receive a credit which can be used for tickets to a Flying Squirrels home game in 2024.

The Flying Squirrels conclude their final homestand of the 2023 regular season this weekend at The Diamond. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

