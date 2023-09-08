Altoona Shuts out Harrisburg, 6-0

The Altoona Curve took their third straight game from the Harrisburg Senators with a 6-0 win Friday night at PNG Field in Altoona. Altoona plated all the runs they needed with two in the first inning. They tacked on two more runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Harrisburg put their leadoff man on in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but couldn't push across any runs. Thaddeus Ward made his second MLB rehab start for Harrisburg and tossed five solid innings allowing just two earned runs.

The Big Play

With Altoona leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jase Bowen reached on an error with one out. With two outs, Connor Scott hit a long home run down the right field line giving Altoona a 4-0 lead.

Filibusters

It was the 15th time this season the Senators have been shut out... The first 13 Sens batters were retired... Both teams committed two errors.

On the Docket

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game four of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 5:45 p.m.

