Flying Squirrels Bury RubberDucks, 13-7

Akron designated hitter Aaron Bracho drove in four runs, and seven RubberDucks had hits, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored 11 runs in the first three innings to earn a 13-7 win in the fourth game of a six-game series at The Diamond Friday night. Richmond has won the first four games of the series and six in a row overall.

Turning Point

In the bottom of the first inning, right-hander Hunter Stanley allowed a first-pitch leadoff single to left fielder Ismael Munguia, who stole second base. After designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo walked, both runners scored on a double by center fielder Shane Matheny. First baseman Brady Whalen added an RBI single. On right fielder Victor Bericoto's hit in front of home plate, a throwing error by catcher Micael Ramírez to first base scored Whalen to make it 4-0.

Mound Presence

Stanley was relieved with two outs in the first inning by right-hander Davis Sharpe, who pitched into the third inning but allowed a second-inning, two-run home run to Matheny and third-inning grand slam by Tsutsugo to make it 11-2. Left-hander Randy Labaut, making his first Akron appearance since returning from Triple-A Columbus, finished the third inning and gave 3 1/3 relief innings, yielding a run on five hits with one strikeout. Right-hander Tanner Burns got the final out of the sixth inning and lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and three walks with three strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron scored against Richmond left-hander John Michael Bertrand in the top of the third inning. Center fielder Connor Kokx hit a leadoff double, second baseman Juan Brito singled, and left fielder Korey Holland reached on an error that scored Kokx. Two batters later, Ramírez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2. Akron then chased Bertrand in the fourth inning, when first baseman Joe Naranjo walked, Kokx walked with two outs, Brito reached on a third-strike wild pitch, Holland drew a bases-loaded walk, and designated hitter Aaron Bracho hit a three-run double to right field, cutting the gap to 11-6. The RubberDucks added a sixth-inning run, when Bracho hit a sacrifice fly to make it 12-7.

Notebook

Third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez extended a seven-game hitting streak...Akron was eliminated from playoff contention, while Richmond remained two games ahead of Bowie (34-27) for the Southwest Division second-half playoff spot with eight games remaining...Richmond leads the season series, 10-6...Game Time: 3:08...Attendance: 8,091.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at The Diamond. Right-hander Juan Zapata is scheduled to make his Akron debut against Flying Squirrels right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 5.40 ERA). The game broadcast is on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, the FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

