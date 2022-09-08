September 8, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HELLO WIN COLUMN - The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last night, 4-2 at Hadlock Field. The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning against Alces starting pitcher Shane Drohan. Luke Ritter led off with a walk, and two outs later, stole second base. Hayden Senger singled down the left field line, scoring Ritter, and giving Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead. Maine plated their first run in the bottom of the fifth against major league rehabber Joey Lucchesi. Hamilton singled, collecting the first hit of the game for the Alces. He stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Lucchesi. The steal for Hamilton was his 64th of the season, tying the franchise record for a steal in a season. Wilyer Abreu lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Hamilton, tying the game 1-1. The Alces scored again in the bottom of the seventh with Lucchesi still on the mound. Stephen Scott led off with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by Carlos Cortes. Niko Kavadas walked and Alex Binelas laid down a sacrifice bunt, and a throwing error by Lucchesi allowed Scott to score, giving Maine the lead 2-1. One out later, Izzy Wilson drove in Kavadas and Binelas with a double, extending the Alces lead to 4-1. Binghamton scored their final run in the top of the eighth inning against Maine reliever Brendan Nail. With one out, Cortes hit a solo home run to right. It was his ninth of the season and made it a 4-2 game. Brett Kennedy entered for the ninth inning, closing out Binghamton for a 4-2 win.

HAMILTON CHASING HISTORY - With two more stolen bases last night, David Hamilton has tied the franchise record which was set by Julio Ramirez in 1999. Hamilton has 64 stolen bases in 110 games for the Sea Dogs.

ABREU REMAINS PATIENT - Wilyer Abreu worked three more walks last night for the Sea Dogs. In September, he is hitting .250 with a double, home run and six RBI. Through his six games this month, Abreu has worked 10 walks and is currently riding a 16 game on base streak.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 7-3 in their last 10 games and will face off with the third-place Hartford Yard Goats this week. The Yard Goats are 7.5 games behind the Sea Dogs in the second half.

PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW ON SALE - The Sea Dogs are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 and tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale. Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 8, 1997 - Mark Kotsay homered and drove in four runs as the Sea Dogs beat Harrisburg, 5-1 to even the Eastern League Championship at a game apiece. Brian Meadows allowed a run in eight inning; fanning nine and Matt Mantei recorded the final three outs to earn the save. Kevin Millar also homered for Portland. The lone RBI for Harrisburg came by future Sea Dog Trace Coquillette.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Thaddeus Ward will be tonight's starter for the Portland Sea Dogs. He last pitched September 2nd at New Hampshire and tossed 5.1 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out 10. He gave up one home run. Ward has struck out 10 opposing hitters in each of his last two starts.

