Davis Schneider Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

Reading, Pa. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that infielder Davis Schneider has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Schneider, 23, began the 2022 season with the High-A Vancouver Canadians. He was promoted to Double-A New Hampshire on June 25. In 46 games with the Fisher Cats, Schneider batted .283 with eight doubles, a team-high three triples, six homers and 22 RBIs. He reached based safely in 23 consecutive games from August 11 to game one of the September 7 doubleheader at Reading. In that span, Schneider batted .348 with 14 RBIs. The on-base streak was the second-longest by a Fisher Cat this season.

Among Schneider's highlight performances, he went 4-for-5 with a double and triple at Hartford on August 19. He had eight multi-hit games in the month of August.

The Berlin, N.J. native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, Angel Del Rosario has been received from Rookie Bluefield. The Fisher Cats roster is currently at 27 active players, one below the Eastern League limit.

