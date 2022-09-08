Reyes and Thole Headline Binghamton Baseball Shrine Induction Class on September 17th

September 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce the inductees for the Binghamton Baseball Shrine Induction Ceremony, presented by IBM, that will take place the evening of Saturday, September 17th at Mirabito Stadium ahead of the Rumble Ponies game against the Hartford Yard Goats. This year's inductees are former Mets José Reyes and Josh Thole along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York State Senator Fred Akshar, and former Binghamton Mayor Richard David.

Reyes spent the first nine years of his 16-year major league career with the Mets, and 12 in total (2003-2011,'16-'18). The four-time all-star won the 2011 National League Batting Title hitting .337, finished first in stolen bases in the NL each year from '05-'07, and won the Silver Slugger award in 2006. The shortstop also used his speed to lead the NL in triples four times ('05,'06,'08,'11). Signed by the Mets as a 16-year-old in 1999, Reyes played 65 games for the Binghamton Mets in 2002, slashing .287/.331/.425 with 24 RBI and 27 stolen bases, and was named the Futures Game MVP that season. He was also an integral part of the Mets 2006 playoff run to the National League Championship Series, hitting .300 with 19 home runs and 81 RBI. In addition to his time with the Mets, Reyes was a member of the Miami Marlins ('12), Toronto Blue Jays ('13-'15), and Colorado Rockies ('15).

Thole is most prominently known for catching the first no-hitter in Mets history, thrown by Johan Santana on June 1, 2012. Thole was with the Mets from 2009-2012 as part of an eight-year major league career. He was selected by the Mets in the 13th round of the 2005 draft out of Mater Dei High School in Breese, Illinois. The catcher played 103 games with the B-Mets in 2009 slashing .328/.395/.422 with 46 RBI. He also played four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013-2016. Thole remains active in the Binghamton community, currently residing in Owego.

Schumer has served as a U.S. Senator since 1999, New York's Senior Senator since 2000, and Senate Majority Leader since January 2021.

Akshar has served as a New York State Senator since 2015.

David served as the Mayor of Binghamton from 2014 to 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer, State Senator Akshar, and Mayor David played an instrumental role in helping save the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and keeping affiliated baseball in the city of Binghamton. All three had multiple conversations with Major League Baseball to help ensure the Ponies would stay in the Southern Tier in 2021 and for many years to come.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 5:45 PM for the ceremony. The festivities will be emceed by longtime WNBF and Binghamton University broadcaster Roger Neel.

As part of the ceremony, the Binghamton Baseball Shrine Committee will also remember 2011 Inductee and Binghamton Baseball Shrine Committee member John Fox. Fox, a longtime member of the Binghamton Media, was one of the original members of the Shrine Committee in its 1993 formation.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 77 members to date. This will be the 26th induction class in its history.

The 1st 1,000 fans will also take home a commemorative replica of Mirabito Stadium courtesy of Mirabito Energy Products.

For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.