Reading Drops Back-and-Forth Contest in Eleventh

September 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils went tit-for-tat with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, but fell in extras 11-7. The two teams plated runs in every inning except for two.

Reading started the scoring in the second. Jhailyn Ortiz walked to reach and Aldrem Corredor and Kevin Vicuna singled to load the bases. Herbert Iser and Madison Stokes both drove in a run.

In the top of the third, the Fisher Cats tied it up. Addison Barger doubled in two runs to make it 2-2.

Immediately Reading retook the lead. McCarthy Tatum doubled and Ortiz tripled to bring him home.

New Hampshire once again tied it up as Sebastian Espino rocketed a home run for a 3-3 game.

An RBI single from Ortiz, his 100th hit of the season, allowed Jonathan Guzman to score for a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

In the next frame Espino doubled in Barger for a 4-4 contest.

The Fisher Cats got their first lead of the game in the eighth. A two-run double from Will Robertson put the opponents up 6-4.

The R-Phils got within one in the bottom half. The team took three walks, a hit by pitch, and two wild pitches, but could only plate one run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tatum walked to put the tying run on first. Carlos De La Cruz smoked a line drive to the gap in left center sending them to extras 6-6.

Angel Del Rosario made his Double-A Debut for NH on second as the placed runner in the tenth. Barger knocked his third double of the game to bring him in.

Johan Rojas, who came in to pinch run in the previous inning, started as the placed runner. A wild pitch moved him to third. Kevin Vicuna lined a ball to right to tie things up 7-7.

In the top of the eleventh, Roberston began the frame at second and moved over on a sac bunt. He came home on a wild pitch breaking the tie. Cam Eden ripped three-run blast into left center to break the game open for the Fisher Cats. The snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 11-7 victory.

Josh Hendrickson: 5 IP | 4 H | 3 ER | 2 BB| 5 SO

Mike Adams: 2 IP | 2 H | 1 ER |0 BB | 2 SO

Albertus Barber: 1 IP | 2 H | 2 ER | 1 BB | 3 SO

Adam Leverett: 2 IP | 1 H |1 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 2 SO

Aidan Anderson (L, 0-2): 1 IP | 2 H | 4 R | 3 ER | 2 BB | 0 SO

