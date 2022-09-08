Doyle Hits 20th Home Run in Loss

September 8, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- Outfielder Brenton Doyle smashed his 20th home run but it was not enough, as the Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats trailed 5-2 before coming back to tie the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning. Andres Chaparro cracked a two-run single in the ninth inning, helping Somerset beat the Yard Goats for the third consecutive game.

Somerset scored the first run of the game in the third inning on a fielder's choice off Hartford starter Joe Rock. The Yard Goats responded with a two-run double by Hunter Stovall in the bottom of the inning, scoring Julio Carreras and Isaac Collins and giving Hartford a 2-1 lead.

The Yankees affiliate tied the game on Mickey Gasper's RBI double in the fourth inning, and took a 5-2 lead on Trey Sweeney's three-run homer later that inning. Brenton Doyle closed the gap to 5-3 with a long homer off the videoboard, his career-best 20th of the season off Somerset starter Barrett Loseke.

The Yard Goats tied the game with a pair of runs in the fifth inning off the Patriots bullpen. Daniel Montano doubled home Isaac Collins and Grant Lavigne singled in Montano to make it 5-5.

Somerset's Andres Chapparo ripped a 2 RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, scoring Trey Sweeney and Elijah Dunham and giving the visitors a 7-5 lead.

The Yard Goats and Somerset will play the fourth of a six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Noah Davis will start for the Yard Goats and Clayton Beeter will start for the Patriots. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, 100.9 FM and on the iheart radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.