September 15, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THE CLINCHING VICTORY - The Portland Sea Dogs used their high-powered offense to cruise past the Somerset Patriots 12-7 on Wednesday, securing a second-half championship in the Northeast Division and a spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Patriots scored first with Harrison Bader reaching on a throwing error and a single from Austin Wells, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs were able to get to Patriots starter Randy Vazquez in the top of the third. Izzy Wilson led off with a base hit and WIlyer Abreu launched a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Niko Kavadas drove in Ceddanne Rafaela to extend the lead to 3-1. Bader hit a solo shot in the bottom of the third to make it 3-2, but the Sea Dogs offense erupted with four runs in the top of the fourth. Tyler Dearden hit a solo home run, Abreu had an RBI single, and Christian Koss hit the second solo shot of the inning, putting the Sea Dogs in the lead 7-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Jeisson Rosario hit a two-run homer to make it a 7-4 game. Dearden struck again in the top of the fifth, knocking in Alex Binelas with an RBI single, making the score 8-4. Portland continued to add to their lead in the top of the seventh when Rafaela launched a grand slam to center to give the Sea Dogs a 12-4 lead. Trey Sweeney launched a two-run bomb for the Patriots in the bottom of the seventh and Wells added a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, but Brett Kennedy held strong to secure a 12-7 win and a playoff spot for the Sea Dogs.

BACK TO BUSINESS - After clinching the second-half title in Wednesday's win, the Portland Sea Dogs are playoff bound for the first time since 2014. Portland will return home to start the Eastern League Divisional Series against Somerset on September 20th at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs most recent trip to the postseason in 2014 ended in the Divisional Series against the Binghamton Mets, needing all five games to decide a winner. Portland also has a chance at their first Eastern League title since 2006, when they took down the Akron Aeros in five games, capturing their most recent championship on September 17, 2006, at Hadlock Field.

WINNING SOLVES PROBLEMS - The Sea Dogs made life easy for themselves, winning 15 of their last 16 games en route to a Northeast Division second-half title. During this span, the Sea Dogs tied their season-high for winning streaks, winning eight-straight games between August 27 and September 4. The only loss over the last 16 games came against the Rumble Ponies on September 6, and the Sea Dogs have won seven in a row, one shy of reaching eight consecutive wins for the third time this season.

WILYER FINDS A WAY - Wilyer Abreu excelled in his time since joining the Sea Dogs on August 3. Although power hasn't been as frequent as his tenure with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, his trips on the basepaths have continued to increase. Since August 24, Abreu has recorded a .509 on-base percentage. That includes 23 walks over the last 19 games while striking out in just 16 plate appearances. To go along with his stellar OBP, he is also 18-for-59 over that span (.305), collecting one double, three home runs, 13 RBI, and scoring 16 runs himself.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 15, 1996 - The Sea Dogs met the Harrisburg Senators in Portland's first appearance in the Eastern League Championship Series. Harrisburg took the first two games in Harrisburg, 15-3 and 3-2. In Game 3 of the ELCS, Portland defeated the Senators, 8-5. Greg Mix earned the win for Portland and "Wild" Bill Hurst notched the save.

PITCHING MATCHUP - The southpaw Kyle Hart is getting ready to start his sixth game and make his 15th appearance for Portland this season. His first two starts came in the first week of June, but Hart rejoined the rotation in New Hampshire on August 30. Over the three starts since reuniting with the starters, Hart has been lights out. He has gone 15.0 innings while recording a 2.40 ERA. During that same span, he struck out 13 batters and walked six while allowing just four earned runs on 11 hits.

