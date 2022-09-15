Fernando Aguirre Statement on the Retirement of Erie Events Executive Director Casey Wells

"On behalf of the Erie SeaWolves organization, I would like to thank Casey Wells for his decades of service to the Erie community, including his tenure as Executive Director of Erie Events. His commitment to sports and entertainment fans is evident in the first-class facilities we have at UPMC Park and Erie Events' other best-in-class venues. His impact on the quality of life in Erie is undeniable, and he has been a strong partner to the teams and promoters who collaborate with Erie Events. I wish Casey the best in his retirement and look forward to working with his successor."

