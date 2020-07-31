Senior Spotlight Series Rolls on at Canal Park with Two Midweek Senior Night Games August 4th & 6th

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are thrilled to host two more games in this summer's socially-distant Senior Spotlight Series at Canal Park featuring teams from all over Northeast Ohio. On August 4th the Brunswick Blue Devils will square off with the seniors from Highland and Barberton high schools, while on August 6th Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge will take a trip down Route 8 to face off one more time at Canal Park.

Each game will be a traditional seven-inning exhibition with gates opening to fans at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch at 6:05 p.m. at the home of the Akron RubberDucks. Both games will be broadcast live on the radio at 640 WHLO, the new home for Akron RubberDucks baseball, beginning at 6 p.m. These games mark the sixth and seventh Senior Spotlight games to be held at Canal Park this summer.

These games will offer student-athletes from the class of 2020 a way to celebrate Senior Night together after the high school spring sports season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This senior night will certainly be memorable as players will have their pictures on the video board and pregame celebrations will commemorate the occasion.

"This obviously isn't the way these student-athletes envisioned their senior seasons playing out, but we are excited to offer them one last opportunity to take the field wearing their school's colors," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "This summer we have made sure to safely offer this opportunity to our community and we are so excited to celebrate these student-athletes in their final game. "

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for each event will be limited to 1,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced within the seating bowl.

TICKETS

Tickets to these events are available for $10 and can be purchased online at www.akronrubberducks.com or by directly contacting the Akron RubberDucks sales team at (330) 253-5151 or [email protected] Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned, socially-distanced seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

