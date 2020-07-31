Baseballtown Charities Night Golf Set for August 29th

July 31, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The Reading Fightin Phils and Baseballtown Charities prepare to host their annual night golf event presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. The golf classic will be nine holes played at Manor Golf Club and the event will benefit a great cause in Baseballtown Charities.

Night Golf will be held on August 29th with registration beginning at 7pm and the walk starting at 8:15 pm. The classic will be played as a scramble event in foursomes.

The registration fee is $300 and includes 1 glow ball, light saber, glow necklace, and hot dog/ chip voucher along with all you care to drink. There will be extra glow balls available to purchase.

Sponsorship packages are also available. There are different levels of packages for all types of recognition ranging from presenting sponsor to a one-hole sponsorship. They also include prominent signage, banner display, award presentation, and social media acknowledgment.

For more information or to reserve your spot visit https://bit.ly/2ZOGrAM.

All proceeds benefit Baseballtown Charities. Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches.

Manor Golf Course is located at 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. This local club is one of the oldest public courses in Eastern, Pennsylvania and was selected for the 4th consecutive year as the Best Public Golf Course of Berks County. It is a traditional championship-style golf course designed by Alexander Findlay, 'the father of American golf.'

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.