Fisher Cats to Host Dinner on the Diamond August 7-8

Manchester, N.H. - Offering a Granite State dining experience unlike any other, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) are inviting fans to enjoy "Dinner on the Diamond" on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Guests can reserve tables for 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. at NHFisherCats.com.

Manchester's newest "pop up" restaurant features on-field dining with a specially crafted menu from Celebrations Catering, including lobster rolls, steak tips, and ballpark favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

Guests are encouraged to bring a glove to play catch in the outfield before and after their meal. Entertainment will also be provided on the Fisher Cats high definition video board.

"This is a fun opportunity for families, friends, and couples to enjoy our stadium in a brand new way," said Fisher Cats General Manager Jim Flavin. "We've seen that whether it's a baseball game, a concert, or a special event, our fans love spending time in our ballpark, and we're happy to provide another unforgettable experience for them at Delta Dental Stadium."

The Fisher Cats will continue to follow federal and state guidelines, providing six feet of separation between groups while disinfecting tables, restrooms and high touch areas throughout the night. Guests will not be required to wear a mask when seated at their table, but must wear a face covering when traveling around the stadium.

