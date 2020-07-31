Harley Night Is Back for R-Phils Party with a Purpose

July 31, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The Reading Fightin Phils and Classic Harley-Davidson are bringing back Harley Night on Thursday, August 6th during their Party With A Purpose event. The night will begin with the annual ride from Classic Harley and the fun will continue at the ballpark. Enjoy live music, your favorite ballpark food & drinks, and a catch on the outfield!

This season would have been the 23rd Annual Harley Night. The R-Phils have found a way to continue the tradition this summer! The ride from Classic Harley in Leesport at 5:30 and end at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The $5 entrance fee to support the Blue Mountain Chapter of the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club, assisting local Veterans and Police Officers in their time of need. Purchase a pass at R-Phils.com/events. Or visit bit.ly/2BKLadB on the Classic Harley website.

In keeping with the guidelines for outdoor dining, and social distancing, the event will be limited to a small number of people. This community event is family-friendly and will take place in Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza, as well as on the field at America's Classic Ballpark!

Gates will open at 5:15 and the concession stand will be open from 5:30PM - 8:30PM. Fans will also have access to the field to have a catch and spread out. There will be live music by a local artist.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.