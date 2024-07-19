Sell out History-Making, Record Attendance for 7 17 Financial Wellness Night at Eastwood Field

NILES, OH - 7 17 Credit Union today announced that Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark attracted 7,869 fans - the LARGEST crowd in Eastwood Field history. Fans were treated to complimentary tickets to the game, free food and drinks, and an epic fireworks display. Several people even walked away with $100 gift cards and a grand prize of $717. Free 7 17 baseball stress balls were given out and 7 17's Dollar Dog entertained children and adults in attendance. Thousands of fans cheered as the Scrappers captured a win over the State College Spikes.

"We want to thank the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, local leaders, partners, and the entire community for helping to make 7 17 Financial Wellness Night at the Ballpark such a memorable night," said 7 17 Credit Union CEO and President John Demmler. "This event gave us a real chance to thank the community for banking on the success of 7 17 for 67 years and we want the community to know we are banking on them now and in the future. Demmler added, "As the number one credit union in Ohio, we are deeply committed to improving members' lives financially and supporting the communities we serve."

Heather Sahli, General Manager of the Scrappers said, "We thank 7 17 Credit Union for partnering with us on such an amazing event at Eastwood Field. We would also like to thank all of our fans and community supporters. We are proud to be able to offer affordable, family entertainment close to home and we are thrilled to have broken our attendance record, held since 1999, together with 7 17 Credit Union."

As a part of the financial wellness aspect, 7 17 Credit Union is extending some initiatives designed to help members and prospective members. Those include a high-yield youth savings account to help young people learn the power of saving to develop life-long habits AND an auto loan rate discount that is being extended until the end of the month that will help make it easier for people to purchase a vehicle right now at a better rate and save money!

