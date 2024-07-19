Thunder Storm Back to Beat the Bears 14-3

July 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

TRENTON, N.J. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the second game of the series to the Trenton Thunder 14-3 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday evening. Despite the Black Bears' best efforts, the Thunder took control early in the game, taking advantage of shaky pitching to score 11 runs in the first five innings.

Hoping to repeat Thursday night's success, West Virginia wasted no time scoring two runs in the second. With lead-off hitter Trace Willhoite on first after a walk, catcher Dayne Leonard joined him on base on a single that split the gap and rolled into center field. The next at-bat, Connor McGuire singled on a fly ball that advanced Leonard to third, though Willhoite was tagged out on the way home. Sean Stephens cleared the bases on a two-RBI single that got past shortstop Santino Rosso for a 2-0 lead.

Trenton responded with four in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a series of balls thrown by starting pitcher Christian Womble. Working his way into a jam, the Thunder scored their first two runs on bases-loaded walks to tie the game. Trenton picked up another run on a fielder's choice that plated Jesse Fonteboa before a wild pitch allowed Ian Battipaglia time to score. Womble recovered to finish the inning, but heading into the third, the Bears found themselves behind 4-2.

The Thunder added a pair of runs in the third inning to take a four-run lead. Still struggling to maintain control, Womble loaded the bases with two walks and a Joaquin Monque single. With two outs on the board, Battipaglia sent a double to right field to bring home Pete Durocher and Monque.

The Black Bears' pitching troubles did not end, and the Thunder exploited the bullpen's weakness for a five-run inning in the fifth. Ryan Vogel walked in Trenton's seventh run after being struck by the first offering from Bears' reliever Ryan Sleeper. Two consecutive singles scored two runs each, as Rosso and Chase Engelhard slapped line drives to right field in quick succession. Though Sleeper managed to get out of the inning, in the process, Trenton took a commanding 11-2 lead.

Continuing to drive up the score, the Thunder tagged on three more runs in the seventh to go up by a dozen. With Chris Einemann on the mound, Trenton quickly loaded the bases on three singles. Durocher picked up his first RBI on a base hit to left field. Two runs followed before the Bears' defense closed the inning on a ground out. Heading into the eighth, West Virginia trailed 14-2.

Closer Ethan Bradford took the mound for Trenton to face the bottom of the order in the ninth, allowing one run on an RBI single from Kasten Furr that scored Leonard. But the rally ended early, and West Virginia finished the game down 14-3.

On a quiet night for the Black Bears' offense, Sean Stephens was the top performer. The former New Mexico Lobo finished with one hit and two RBI, driving in the two of three West Virginia runs. Dayne Leonard, a 2023 first-half Black Bear, made a strong season debut. The former Mountaineer recorded two hits in three at-bats with two runs.

Trenton tallied 15 hits in its 14-run victory with Ian Battipaglia contributing three. In addition to going three-for-four at the plate, the infielder from Franklin Pierce University recorded one run and three RBI.

West Virginia returns to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for game three of the four-game series on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

