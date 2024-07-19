Keys Earn First Win in Second Half Over Crosscutters

July 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Williamsport, PA- The Frederick Keys picked up their first win of the second half Friday night over the Williamsport Crosscutters, defeating them by a score of 15-4 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Keys led from the fourth inning on and used a five-run seventh inning to pull away from the Crosscutters, giving themselves their first win of the second half Friday night on the road, after recording 19 hits on offense to help Frederick earn the victory.

Frederick started strong in the top of the first with an RBI single from Darryl Buggs (UAB) and a bases loaded walk drawn by Hunter Antillon (Utah) giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead through the top of the first inning.

Despite the Crosscutters getting one run back in the bottom of the first, Johnny Czeslawski got himself two strikeouts in the frame to keep the Keys ahead 2-1 going into the second Friday night.

The Keys added two more runs in the top of the second on an RBI single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) and an RBI sacrifice fly from Christian Jackson, increasing the advantage to 4-1 through two innings after a scoreless bottom of the second for the Crosscutters offense.

After the Keys went scoreless in the top of the third, Williamsport tied it up at four apiece with the game-tying hit coming off a two-run homer, evening up the score at 4-4 entering the fourth in Williamsport.

The tie score did not last long however after an Elijah Dickerson (Towson) RBI double gave the Keys the lead right back at 5-4 heading into the fifth, following a scoreless bottom of the fourth thrown by Kade Lancour.

Following a scoreless fifth inning on both sides, the Keys scored two more runs in the sixth off an RBI triple from Buggs and an RBI single from Damone Hale (New Mexico St).

After those runs made it a 7-4 game going into the seventh, Frederick erupted for a five-run seventh inning, with the first six runners all reaching to lead off the frame. An RBI double from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) led off the scoring with another double from Dickerson making it a five-run game.

An error and a two-RBI single from Hunter Antillon (Utah) brought home three more runs to put the score at 12-4 in favor of Frederick heading into the eighth, with the Keys now firmly in control going into the final two innings at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) threw a scoreless bottom of the eighth to keep the Keys ahead by eight entering the ninth, with Frederick leading by a score of 12-4 in Williamsport.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) and Keenan Taylor (Purdue) brought home three more runs in the ninth to round out the 19-hit night for the Keys, as they finished with 15 runs to take down the Crosscutters, following a scoreless bottom of the ninth thrown by Diaz to secure the 15-4 win.

The Keys and Crosscutters face off for the third time in as many days Saturday night, with first pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field set for 6:35 p.m.

