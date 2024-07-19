Pork Roll Bats Erupt for 14 Runs, Take Down Black Bears in Game 2

July 19, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Pork Roll earned their first win of the second half in convincing fashion over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night, evening the series at one ahead of game three Saturday. Trenton tallied 15 hits enroute to 14 runs in game two to take the victory by a final of 14-3. After falling behind early in the second inning 2-0, the Pork Roll responded with a four-spot of their own in the bottom half to jump out in front and they didn't look back.

Trenton got their offense going with great plate discipline forcing four walks in the second inning and bringing across all four runs on just one hit. In the third, Ian Battipaglia plated a pair of runs on a double that scored Pete Durocher and Joaquin Monque to make it a 6-2 Pork Roll lead. Battipaglia would share Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors for his night at the plate, going 3-4 with 3 RBI and a run scored. The Offense continued to shine in the fifth inning when put up five more that included two, two-RBI singles from Chase Engelhard and Santino Rosso to make it an 11-2 Trenton lead.

Picking up their first RBIs of the second-half season were Pete Durocher and Jack O'Reilly with a couple RBI-singles in the seventh to extend it to a 13-2 game. Joaquin Monque added a three-hit performance on the night and brought home the 14th run for the Pork Roll.

Trenton got tremendous efforts from their pitching in the victory, and it all started with the other co-Hyatt Regency Thunder Player of the Game in Cregg Scherrer. The Albany product threw 5 strong innings, striking out 5 and allowing just two runs, earning his first victory on the year and improving to 1-1 overall. The bullpen shined bright as well with scoreless innings from Sonny Fauci, Alec Rodriguez, and Dan Kiritsis. Game three of four with West Virginia is set for Saturday Night at 6:00, as the Thunder turn to returning member Luke Rettig on the mound.

