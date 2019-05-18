Sell-Out Crowd on Friday, But Quakes Fall to Nuts
May 18, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - After a grueling series in Lancaster over the last four days, the Quakes returned home to LoanMart Field on Friday night and showed the effects of a tough road trip, dropping a 10-3 decision to the Modesto Nuts.
After taking a 3-0 lead, the Quakes allowed the Nuts to score the game's final ten runs, spoiling the evening for a sell-out crowd of more than 4,700 fans, the third sellout at LoanMart Field this year.
A season-worst five errors undid Rancho on Friday night, as starting pitcher Edwin Uceta was sharp through the first five innings, before getting into trouble in the sixth.
Leading 3-1 in the sixth, Uceta committed one of four errors in the inning, as Modesto plated two to tie the game at 3-3.
They took the lead in the seventh and put it away in the eighth, scoring six to make it 10-3.
Rancho's only offense came in the third, when Modesto starter Ian McKinney struggled with his command, walking the first three hitters of the inning. A wild pitch plated the first run and Jeter Downs followed with a two-run single, giving Rancho a temporary 3-0 lead.
Modesto reliever Collin Kober (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win, while Rancho reliever Connor Strain (0-1) was charged with the loss.
The Quakes (25-17) will look to bounce back on Saturday, sending Gerardo Carrillo (1-2) to the mound, opposite Modesto's Austin Hutchison (1-5). Don't forget that Saturday is Safeco Insurance Star Wars Fireworks Night, with a spectacular Fireworks Show to follow Saturday's game. Game time is 7:05pm. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from May 18, 2019
- Rawhide Walk It off in the 14th to Take Game 1 against the JetHawks - Visalia Rawhide
- Opener Goes Season-High 14, Ends In Loss - Lancaster JetHawks
- Late Offense Powers Nuts to 10-3 Win - Modesto Nuts
- Sell-Out Crowd on Friday, But Quakes Fall to Nuts - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Bride's Single Gives Ports 4-3 Walk-Off Win - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.