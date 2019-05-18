Rawhide Walk It off in the 14th to Take Game 1 against the JetHawks

VISALIA, CA- For the second consecutive night the Rawhide walk it off to win by one. Tonight it was Yoel Yanqui who drove in the final run in the bottom of the 14th.

Cole Stapler started for the Rawhide and struck out a career-high 11 batters in seven innings. He gave up two earned runs on eight hits. The Jethawks' starter, Matt Dennis , gave up two earned runs on three hits and three walks. The score was tied 2-2 heading into extra innings.

In the top of the 12th, Lancaster scored their third run of the game. Casey Golden stole third base and scored when Tim Susnara 's errant throw went into left field. That made the score 3-2 going into the bottom half. Visalia scored in the exact same way to tie it up. Yanqui, who pinch ran for L.T. Tolbert , stole third and advanced home on the errant throw from catcher Austin Bernard .

In the bottom of the 14th, Yanqui had the first hit of extra innings for either team. He drove in Camden Duzenack when he doubled off the left-center wall. That ended the game after just over four hours of play. Rawhide improve to 29-13 and 18-4 at home. Tomorrow the Rawhide will face the Jethawks for game two of a three-game series.

