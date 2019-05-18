Late Offense Powers Nuts to 10-3 Win

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. - After facing an early deficit, the Modesto Nuts' bats came to life late in a 10-3 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

The Quakes (25-17) opened a three-run lead after the first three innings before the Nuts (19-23) started their comeback. Ariel Sandoval drove in his first of three runs with a RBI single in the fourth. Four errors in the sixth helped the Nuts tie the game with two runs.

Joe Rizzo gave the Nuts the lead for good in the seventh inning. His second hit of the game was a RBI single to put the Nuts in front. It was Conner Strain's (L, 0-1) run that scored to give the Nuts the lead. Strain worked 0.2 inning and that was the only run he allowed.

The Nuts opened things up in the eighth inning when they scored six runs, the most runs they have scored in a single inning this season. Sandoval connected on a two-run double in the inning. Manny Pazos, who reached base three times, knocked home a run with a single. Eugene Helder capped the scoring with a two-run triple.

Collin Kober (W, 2-0) worked around two singles in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Gerson Bautista in a MLB rehab tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

Ian McKinney started the game for the Nuts and allowed just three runs over five innings of work.

The middle affair of this three-game series in Rancho Cucamonga is on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

