Opener Goes Season-High 14, Ends In Loss

VISALIA, Calif. - The JetHawks played a season-high 14 innings but went hitless during the extra frames in a 4-3 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Recreation Ballpark.

Yoel Yanqui won it for the Rawhide (29-13) on a walk-off double off Kenny Koplove (1-1) in the bottom of the 14th.

Despite beginning each inning with a runner at second base, both team had scored just one run in extra innings before Yanqui's winning hit.

The JetHawks (22-20) went hitless after ninth inning. The run in the 12th inning scored when an errant throw allowed Casey Golden to score on a stolen base attempt of third. Visalia also scored on a stolen base attempt throwing error in the bottom of the inning.

Lancaster struck out a season-high 21 times in the game, and the two teams combined to strike out 32 times. The JetHawks and Rancho Cucamonga set the Cal League record earlier this season by combining for 33 strikeouts.

Casey Golden put Lancaster on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning. They were down, 2-1, later in the inning when Taylor Snyder tripled on a flyball that right-fielder Jorge Perez lost in the twilight sky. He scored on Todd Czinege's double.

The runs were the only that scored against Visaila starter Cole Stapler. He struck out 11 batters over seven innings and did not issue a walk.

Matt Dennis allowed two runs on just three hits in five innings in the start. The Lancaster bullpen combined to not allow an earn run over eight combined innings. Nate Harris tossed four-scoreless frames. Salvador Justo struck out four over two-scoreless innings in extras.

The series continues on Saturday in Visalia. Luas Gilbreath starts for Lancaster against Jeff Bain. First pitch is 7 p.m.

