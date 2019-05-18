Saturday's May 18 San Jose Giants Game Postponed Due to Rain

SAN JOSE, CA - Saturday's scheduled game between the San Jose Giants and the Lake Elsinore Storm has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning contests, per MiLB regulations, on Sunday, May 19 at Excite Ballpark beginning at 1:00 PM. The second matchup will follow thirty minutes after the first game. Gates open to the general public on Sunday at 12:00 PM. Saturday's postponement is the second of the season for San Jose.

Fans holding tickets purchased for Saturday's game can exchange them for any future ticket of equal or lesser value (subject to availability) at the Excite Ballpark Box Office via phone or in-person. Fans with Park Packer tickets valid for May 18 can use those tickets for any game the rest of the 2019 season (excluding July 4). The San Jose Giants Heliot Ramos bobblehead giveaway (presented by the Sheet Metal Workers Local 104) will be rescheduled for a future date.

For more information or questions on tickets, please call 408.297.1435, email info@sjgiants.com or visit sjgiants.com.

