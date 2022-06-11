See WWE Hall of Famers, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, Scott & Rick Steiner, Teddy Long, and more Tonight in High Point

Know Before You Go!

ENTRANCE: Guests may enter Truist Point via two gates - Home Plate (off Gatewood Avenue) and Centerfield (off Elm Street), and Right Field (off Lindsay Street) beginning at 4:00 p.m. Tickets to the event may be purchased on the day of by visiting the Gatewood Avenue box office beginning at 2:30pm or Elm Street box office beginning at 3:30pm. Only those with Meet & Greet passes will be allowed to enter the meet & greet area inside the stadium. All bags will be subject to search.

MEET AND GREET: Those patrons who have purchased Meet & Greet passes will have access to the Meet & Greet area located in the batting cages down the third base line at Truist Point. The quickest access to the Meet & Greet area will be from the Centerfield or Home Plate gates. All those with Field Seating receive a free Meet & Greet with Terri Runnels from 5-6pm. You must show your Field Seating Wristband in order to access the Meet & Greet area. Guests may purchase Meet & Greet passes on the day of.

RE-ENTRY: Truist Point has a strict no re-entry policy. Fans will only be able to exit the gates and return during meet and greet hours of 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Fans exiting the gates after 6:00pm, will not be permitted back in the stadium unless instructed by a member of the Truist Point staff or in the case of extreme emergency. Your cooperation with these policies is greatly appreciated.

NO SMOKING: Truist Point is a strict no smoking area, including electronic cigarettes, vape and smokeless tobacco. Appropriate smoking areas are located outside the stadium. Any patron found smoking will be asked to leave the premises.

GA SEATING: Upon entry, those who purchased a General Admission (GA) Bowl ticket may sit anywhere within the seating bowl, based upon the Section listed on their ticket. Ushers and staff will be available to help direct you to proper sections.

FIELD SEATING: Upon entry, those who purchased a Field ticket will report to a High Point Rockers tent located in Loge 8 behind Section 102 on the concourse to receive a wristband. This wristband will allow for on-field access, which can be found using the steps between Sections 101 and 102.

RESTROOMS: The main restrooms at Truist Point are located on the concourse behind Section 106. Guests with Field Seating will have access to on-field restrooms (Women - 3rd Base Dugout/Men - 1st Base Dugout). Guests may also access restrooms on the concourse behind Section 101 by exiting the field at Section 101.

PARKING: The High Point Rockers and Truist Point have worked with multiple local businesses to secure parking around the stadium. Parking will be available in select lots, which will be marked with proper signage, for $5 per car. Due to multiple events happening in Downtown High Point on June 11th, some areas of Elm Street will be closed. Please allow ample time to find a lot and to walk from your parking lot to the entry gates. Handicapped parking will be located along Gatewood Avenue on a first-come, first-serve basis.

CONCESSIONS: Food and beverage will be available for purchase at the concession stands along the third base side of the facility, as well at various satellite stands. Beer, wine, and liquor drinks will be available for purchase as well. No outside food or beverage will be allowed at Truist Point. Any outside food or beverage will be confiscated.

PROHIBITED ITEMS: In addition to outside food and beverage, noise-makers, glass, weapons of any kind, videography/photography equipment, balloons, lawn chairs, and umbrellas are prohibited at Truist Point. All signs are also subject to confiscation. For a full list of prohibited items, please refer to www.HighPointRockers.com/ball-park.

FOR EVENT UPDATES, FOLLOW M.O.R.E ON FACEBOOK (@MastersOfRingEntertainment), TWITTER (@MastersofRing1), AND INSTAGRAM (@mastersofringentertainment)!

