Revs Cap Grueling Day with Victory in Kentucky

Lexington, KY: Troy Stokes Jr. enjoyed a four-hit night, Yefri Perez homered for the second straight game, and Duke von Schamann turned in six strong innings as the York Revolution capped a lengthy travel day with an 8-3 victory over the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes on Friday night at Wild Health Field. The victory capped a day of overnight travel continuing a road trip that started at Long Island, as the Revs even their record on the trip to 2-2.

Stokes Jr. smacked the second pitch of the game down the third base line for a leadoff double and after advancing to third on a JC Encarnacion single, scored on a deep sac fly to right by Nellie Rodriguez for the game's first run.

Samir Duenez homered to left in the bottom of the second, tying the game at 1-1, but that was the only run allowed by von Schamann (2-2) in a season-high six innings, as he surrendered just five hits and none after the third inning to pick up the win.

The Revs went back ahead in the third as Edwin Figuera led off with a double to deep center and moved to third when Perez reached on an error. That set the scene as Perez stole second, drawing an errant throw from Genomes catcher Carlos Castro which allowed Figuera to trot home with a 2-1 lead.

The Revs built a cushion with three runs in the fifth. Connor Lien led off with a base hit and stole second, scoring on a one-out single up the middle by Stokes Jr. Perez followed by cranking a two-run homer out to right, his third in his last seven games, as the lead swelled to 5-1.

Perez and Rodriguez drew bases loaded walks in the eighth, extending the advantage to 7-1.

Jimmy Paredes homered to right-center in the bottom of the eighth, shrinking the lead to 7-2.

Stokes Jr. (4-for-5) capped off his huge night with an RBI single to right in the top of the ninth for the Revs' eighth run.

Moises Sierra punched a run-scoring infield single past the second base bag in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring with a non-consequential run.

