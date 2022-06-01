See the Owlz in Action at Jackson

It's finally here!

At 4:05 p.m. this afternoon, the Northern Colorado Owlz will play the first home game in the club's history.

The Owlz are Northern Colorado's only minor league baseball team, and are led by legendary former MLB slugger Cory Snyder. Tickets are still available for the game against in-state rivals the Rocky Mountain Vibes, so don't miss your chance to be part of Owlz history!

Tickets are just $10

All games will be at Jackson Field on the University of Northern Colorado campus until stadium construction is complete at the Future Legends Complex

Parking is free

Gates open one hour before first pitch

Merchandise will be sold at every game

Alcohol sales will begin when the gates open, and will conclude at the end of the seventh inning

The first pitch for every game will be at 4:05 p.m., except for Sunday games, which will get underway at 1:05 p.m.

June 1 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 2 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 3 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 4 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 5 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 6 v Rocky Mountain Vibes

June 14 v Grand Junction Rockies

June 15 v Grand Junction Rockies

June 16 v Grand Junction Rockies

June 17 v Grand Junction Rockies

June 18 v Grand Junction Rockies

June 19 v Grand Junction Rockies

