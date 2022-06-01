See the Owlz in Action at Jackson
June 1, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
It's finally here!
At 4:05 p.m. this afternoon, the Northern Colorado Owlz will play the first home game in the club's history.
The Owlz are Northern Colorado's only minor league baseball team, and are led by legendary former MLB slugger Cory Snyder. Tickets are still available for the game against in-state rivals the Rocky Mountain Vibes, so don't miss your chance to be part of Owlz history!
Tickets are just $10
All games will be at Jackson Field on the University of Northern Colorado campus until stadium construction is complete at the Future Legends Complex
Parking is free
Gates open one hour before first pitch
Merchandise will be sold at every game
Alcohol sales will begin when the gates open, and will conclude at the end of the seventh inning
The first pitch for every game will be at 4:05 p.m., except for Sunday games, which will get underway at 1:05 p.m.
June 1 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 2 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 3 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 4 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 5 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 6 v Rocky Mountain Vibes
June 14 v Grand Junction Rockies
June 15 v Grand Junction Rockies
June 16 v Grand Junction Rockies
June 17 v Grand Junction Rockies
June 18 v Grand Junction Rockies
June 19 v Grand Junction Rockies
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 1, 2022
- See the Owlz in Action at Jackson - Northern Colorado Owlz
- Pioneer League Announces "Knockout Round" Promo Campaign - PL
- PaddleHeads' Bullpen Holds the Line Down the Stretch in Win - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Chukars Open Series against Rockies with Close 5-4 Win - Idaho Falls Chukars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.