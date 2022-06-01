Chukars Open Series against Rockies with Close 5-4 Win

IDAHO FALLS, ID - In a close game, the Idaho Falls Chukars (4-2) eked out a 5-4 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies (2-3) on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field. The Chukars took an early 5-0 lead, but managed to shut the door on a Grand Junction comeback.

Idaho Falls opened the scoring in the second. Facing Roberto Baldenebro (L, 0-1), Hunter Hisky led off the inning with a double, and came around to score on a Brady West single that made it 1-0.

In the third, the Chukars loaded up the bases on a leadoff walk from Patrick Chung, a double from Steve Barmakian, and when Matt Feinstein reached on an error by shortstop Gavin Johns. Calvin Estrada stepped up to the plate with no outs, and belted a bases clearing double to make it a four-run game, 4-0. West capped the scoring with an RBI single to give the Chukars a 5-0 cushion.

Joe Slocum (W, 1-0) tossed five innings of one-hit ball, racking up five strikeouts and at one point retired nine Rockies hitters in a row. He was chased from the game in the sixth after giving up four consecutive hits that scored three Grand Junction runs with no outs, cutting into the deficit, 5-3. With Luis Trevino in scoring position, Victor Rodirguez emerged from the bullpen and sat down the Rockies to escape the jam in the sixth.

Two-way player Tyler Wyatt took to the mound in the seventh and struck out three over one inning and a third, before being pulled from the game after giving up a leadoff walk in the eighth. With one out, Alex Fishberg (SV, 1) managed a flyout of Trevino, before giving up a run on a Josh Elvir single, the run coming to the credit of Wyatt and making it 5-4.

The Chukars were unable to score any insurance runs against Rockies relievers Trey Morrill and Misael Castillo, and were held hitless in the final four innings.

Holding on to a one-run lead, Alex Fishberg struckout the first two batters in the ninth, and hit Frankie Jezorio with a pitch. Jaylen Hubbard lined out to Hisky to end the inning, securing the win and giving Fishberg his first save of the season.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. The Chukars will start RHP Daniel Silva (0-1, 6.00 ERA) and Grand Junction's starter is TBD.

