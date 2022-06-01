Pioneer League Announces "Knockout Round" Promo Campaign

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced that the league's unique and much- heralded "Knockout Round", a homerun "shoot-out" to replace extra innings, will be improved in 2022 with a rule change and will be promoted with a new logo and in-park fan award program.

"We were so thankful for the incredible response the Knockout Round got last year," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "This year we've decided to celebrate and commemorate it with a great logo that will be featured in our media and on merchandise and, as well, with a collector's item pin for those who go to a PBL game and get to see a Knockout Round in person."

"Fans who get to see a Knockout Round will take home a memory of how cool it is," said Shapiro. "We want to thank our loyal fans and hope they'll collect these pins for years to come."

As well, the league announced that each Knockout Round would be decided by the number of homeruns hit in two minutes rather than based on 10 pitches as in 2021. Each round will require a new hitter.

It was recently reported that MLB is considering using a "Knockout Round" style format to decide ties in its All- Star Game. The PBL announced through social media that it fully supports this proposal considering how successful and how much fun PBL fans had with it in 2021.

